Todd A. Valli Sells 30,000 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) CAO Todd A. Valli sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,428.75. This represents a 34.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Everi Stock Performance

Shares of EVRI opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 91.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Everi by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Everi during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Everi by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

