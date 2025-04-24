AxoGen (AXGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter.

AxoGen Stock Performance

AXGN opened at $15.62 on Thursday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $692.65 million, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.