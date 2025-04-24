AxoGen (AXGN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $48.35 million for the quarter.
AxoGen Stock Performance
AXGN opened at $15.62 on Thursday. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $692.65 million, a PE ratio of -48.81 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXGN shares. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on AxoGen from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.60.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell sold 5,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,937.98. This trade represents a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Erick Wayne Devinney sold 15,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $264,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,835. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company’s products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
