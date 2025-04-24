OneWater Marine (ONEW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect OneWater Marine to post earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $498.73 million for the quarter. OneWater Marine has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.30. OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. On average, analysts expect OneWater Marine to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneWater Marine alerts:

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONEW opened at $13.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. OneWater Marine has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $31.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 2.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.40 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 682,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,508,467.20. This trade represents a 2.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Baird R W lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on OneWater Marine from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OneWater Marine

About OneWater Marine

(Get Free Report)

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneWater Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneWater Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.