Gabriel Arreaga Sells 13,867 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) EVP Gabriel Arreaga sold 13,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $995,927.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,402,156.76. This represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gabriel Arreaga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 19th, Gabriel Arreaga sold 15,959 shares of Kroger stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,047,389.17.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $71.96 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $49.04 and a one year high of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.96 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 27.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kroger from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

