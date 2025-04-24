Joel Reiss Sells 3,300 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,480. This trade represents a 47.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.02, for a total value of $3,969,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,359.06, for a total value of $4,077,180.00.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,352.91 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1,176.31 and a 1-year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,336.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,320.32. The stock has a market cap of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 24 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,464.41.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

