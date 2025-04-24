Ameren (AEE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Ameren to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.06). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ameren Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AEE opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.25%.

In other news, Director Craig S. Ivey sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $266,901.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,423.65. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,781.28. This trade represents a 11.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,712. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ameren from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameren from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

