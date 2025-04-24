Todd Hannigan Purchases 310,500 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 310,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$823,446.00 ($524,487.90).

IperionX Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 13.62.

About IperionX

IperionX Limited engages in exploration and development of its mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the critical minerals Titan project, which has the resource of titanium, rare earth, and zircon rich mineral sands covering approximately 11,071 acres of surface and associated mineral rights in Tennessee, the United States.

