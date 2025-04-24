Todd Hannigan Purchases 310,500 Shares of IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX) Stock

IperionX Limited (ASX:IPX – Get Free Report) insider Todd Hannigan purchased 310,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.65 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$823,446.00 ($524,487.90).
IperionX Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $835.12 million, a PE ratio of -27,330.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 13.62.
About IperionX
