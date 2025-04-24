Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,529,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,489,670. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total value of $1,636,811.12.
- On Friday, April 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68.
- On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.56, for a total transaction of $1,554,310.88.
- On Friday, April 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,449.44.
- On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.
- On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04.
- On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24.
- On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.
- On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.
- On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.
Atlassian Stock Up 4.0 %
Atlassian stock opened at $208.27 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 1.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.
Institutional Trading of Atlassian
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Company Profile
Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.
