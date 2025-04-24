Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,948 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,529,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,489,670. This represents a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.94, for a total value of $1,636,811.12.

On Friday, April 11th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total value of $1,557,092.68.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.56, for a total transaction of $1,554,310.88.

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,449.44.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.68, for a total transaction of $1,769,860.64.

On Monday, March 31st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.73, for a total value of $1,666,934.04.

On Friday, March 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.63, for a total value of $1,721,775.24.

On Thursday, March 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $1,803,639.64.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $1,723,921.20.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total value of $1,808,567.40.

Atlassian Stock Up 4.0 %

Atlassian stock opened at $208.27 on Thursday. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $135.29 and a 1-year high of $326.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 372.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Atlassian by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.