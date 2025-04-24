Peloton Interactive (PTON) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q3 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 1st. Analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect Peloton Interactive to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Argus raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $220,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,267,802.25. The trade was a 14.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 404,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock worth $5,522,838. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

