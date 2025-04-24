Susquehanna Cuts Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $15.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Paysafe from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of PSFE opened at $14.72 on Tuesday. Paysafe has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $894.58 million, a PE ratio of -38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.91.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.17). Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $420.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.40 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 273.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter worth $764,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 5.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

