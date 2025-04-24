Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PFE. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

PFE stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. Pfizer has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

