Barclays Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target to $58.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on O. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.35.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $50.71 and a 12 month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 78.3% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

