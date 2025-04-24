Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RRC. Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on Range Resources and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Williams Trading set a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of RRC stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. Range Resources has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $35.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $626.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.53 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Range Resources by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,304 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $33,684,000. Amundi increased its holdings in Range Resources by 233.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,180,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,308,000 after buying an additional 826,530 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Range Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,330,676 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $263,768,000 after buying an additional 624,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Range Resources by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,238,863 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,554,000 after acquiring an additional 605,315 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

