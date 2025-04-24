Barclays Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $12.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.84.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE LSPD opened at $9.87 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.52.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.