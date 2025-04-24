Lake Street Capital Issues Pessimistic Forecast for P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock Price

P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Free Report) had its price target cut by Lake Street Capital from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $8.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.96. P3 Health Partners has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.70.
P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($16.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.50) by ($7.50). The firm had revenue of $370.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.88 million. P3 Health Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.31% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Analysts forecast that P3 Health Partners will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
