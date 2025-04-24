Williams Trading Cuts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $73.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Williams Trading from $93.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Williams Trading currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NKE. Cfra Research raised shares of NIKE to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NIKE from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.19.

Shares of NKE opened at $57.40 on Monday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.33. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NIKE will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.16%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $502,756.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. This trade represents a 36.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in NIKE by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

