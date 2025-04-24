Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $21.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00.

Separately, Stephens reduced their target price on Simmons First National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.15 on Monday. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.28%.

Institutional Trading of Simmons First National

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 11.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 1,263.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

