KeyCorp Cuts Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $77.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $96.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.12.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 5.4 %

PCOR stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of -83.75 and a beta of 0.90. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.46 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day moving average of $72.09.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $302.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.72 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procore Technologies

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.40, for a total value of $93,867.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $17,480. This trade represents a 84.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $495,685.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,244,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,213,058.04. The trade was a 0.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,482 shares of company stock valued at $4,952,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Procore Technologies by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,259,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 237.8% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 12,346 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 24.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

