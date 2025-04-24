Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Price Target to $17.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Investec raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

Infosys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Infosys has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 308.4% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

