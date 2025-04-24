Analyzing Maximus (NYSE:MMS) and Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA – Get Free Report) and Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Exela Technologies and Maximus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Maximus 0 0 1 0 3.00

Maximus has a consensus price target of $90.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.72%. Given Maximus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Maximus is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -4.87% N/A -8.48% Maximus 5.28% 21.95% 9.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Exela Technologies and Maximus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.3% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.2% of Maximus shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Exela Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Maximus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maximus has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Maximus”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.02 billion 0.00 -$125.16 million ($8.57) -0.04 Maximus $5.38 billion 0.72 $306.91 million $4.65 14.69

Maximus has higher revenue and earnings than Exela Technologies. Exela Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maximus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maximus beats Exela Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About Maximus

Maximus, Inc. operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments. This segment also provides employment services, such as eligibility support, case management, job-readiness preparation, job search and employer outreach, job retention and career advancement, and educational and training services; technology solutions; system implementation project management services; and specialized consulting services. The U.S. Federal Services segment offers Business process services, eligibility and enrollment, outreach, and other services for federal health and human services programs; clinical services; and technology solutions, including application development and modernization services, enterprise business solutions, advanced analytics and emerging technologies, cybersecurity services, and infrastructure and engineering solutions. The Outside the U.S. segment offers BPS solutions for international governments, including health and disability assessments, program administration for employment services, wellbeing solutions, and other job seeker-related services. Maximus, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

