Financial Contrast: UDG Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UDHCF) versus THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY)

Dividends

UDG Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. THK pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. THK pays out 200.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

UDG Healthcare has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, THK has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UDG Healthcare and THK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UDG Healthcare N/A N/A N/A THK 2.94% 2.69% 1.83%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UDG Healthcare $1.28 billion 2.87 $92.83 million N/A N/A THK $2.33 billion 1.33 $69.04 million $0.27 44.19

This table compares UDG Healthcare and THK”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UDG Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than THK.

Summary

THK beats UDG Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UDG Healthcare

UDG Healthcare Plc engages in the supply and distribution of pharmaceutical and medical products. It operates through the following segments: Ashfield, Sharp, and Aquilant. The Ashfield segment provides commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry. The Sharp segment offers contract packaging and clinical trial packaging services. The Aquilant segment involves. outsourced sales, marketing, distribution, and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About THK

THK Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products. Its products are used in various applications, including machine tools, general industrial machinery, precision instruments, semiconductor and LCD manufacturing equipment, industrial robots, electronic devices, and transport systems, as well as in construction, aerospace, medical and assistive, and other manufacturing industries. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

