Oxford Wealth Group LLC Has $548,000 Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. McHugh Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $128.86 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.66. The company has a market capitalization of $784.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

