Oxford Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 93.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 344,776 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,652,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,659,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 5,392 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,352,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a PE ratio of 87.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average of $122.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Argus set a $160.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.