Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $6,936,737,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,983,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,731,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,524.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,445,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,818,000 after buying an additional 5,110,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,522,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,936,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 13,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,888,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,875,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average is $112.52.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

