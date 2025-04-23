Harvest Investment Services LLC Has $644,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 383.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tesla by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $237.97 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $322.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $765.43 billion, a PE ratio of 116.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSLA. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $373.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.66.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

