CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 245 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CSM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after buying an additional 1,645,222 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,653,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.00.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $827.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $827.10 and a 200-day moving average of $818.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $784.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

