Oxford Wealth Group LLC Buys 220 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.8% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $827.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $827.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $818.99. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.96 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,146.00 to $1,124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,017.00.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

