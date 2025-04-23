Oxford Wealth Group LLC Sells 370 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Oxford Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,427 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy accounts for 0.9% of Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oxford Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 379.6% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 16,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,702,000. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $230.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.67.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Argus started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.15.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

