Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,527 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Asset Management & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 66,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 4,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 89,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 55,643 shares during the period. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 949 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.17, for a total value of $131,123.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,277,222.77. The trade was a 1.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 91,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $12,199,967.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,928 shares in the company, valued at $9,625,404.96. This trade represents a 55.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,449 shares of company stock worth $15,463,316. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.5 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $131.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $99.71 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.95% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.59.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

