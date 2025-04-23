Tenere Capital LLC Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tenere Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 3.5% of Tenere Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tenere Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $13,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth $254,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $231.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR opened at $192.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

