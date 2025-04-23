Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,986 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This trade represents a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,606,323.93. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,545 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,144 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $188.46 and a 52 week high of $280.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.98 and a 200-day moving average of $243.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

