Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Invst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $209,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.7% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 18,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 156.4% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total value of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,872,804.41. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.24.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $146.76 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $133.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.82%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

