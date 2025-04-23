ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Two Creeks Capital Management LP

Two Creeks Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 3.5% of Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Two Creeks Capital Management LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $56,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $3,101,000. White Oak Capital Partners Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000. Oxford Wealth Group LLC grew its position in ASML by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,515,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $638.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $692.12 and a 200-day moving average of $709.86. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $578.51 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $251.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.67.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th will be issued a $1.5855 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 28th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

