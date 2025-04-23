Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1.96 Billion Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,517,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,300,076 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.07% of EQT worth $1,960,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,051,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 60,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EQT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EQT from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

EQT Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EQT opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. EQT Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. EQT had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.50%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

