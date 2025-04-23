Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases 3,283 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Financial Inc. bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $401,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 9,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $22,538,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $308.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.27.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.06, for a total value of $104,669.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,422,812.98. This trade represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 7,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.59, for a total value of $2,505,260.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 90,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,029,771.80. This trade represents a 7.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,235 shares of company stock worth $7,478,224 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $232.27 and a 1 year high of $350.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.32 and its 200 day moving average is $306.48. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

