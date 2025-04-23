ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,207 shares during the quarter. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 876.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 343 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna set a $136.00 price target on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 2.6 %

COP opened at $89.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.03. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $130.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 17.26%. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

