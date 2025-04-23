68,679 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 68,679 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,467,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137,512 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,057,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 670.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,611,557 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753,637 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Fox Advisors downgraded Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.81.

Shares of UBER opened at $74.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $155.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,150. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

