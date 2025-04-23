GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP grew its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the quarter. GE Vernova comprises 0.8% of Symmetry Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $16,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 530.8% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $326.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.98. The company has a market cap of $89.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.80. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $447.50.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on GE Vernova from $436.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.54.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

