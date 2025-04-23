GeoWealth Management LLC Has $294,000 Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

GeoWealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $18,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 260,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,516,979.20. This represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total value of $13,293,565.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,973,845. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.9 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $236.49 on Wednesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.50. The stock has a market cap of $69.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.