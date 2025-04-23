Forum Financial Management LP Buys Shares of 2,060 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $2,012,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 23,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $122.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $96.68 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average of $114.17. The firm has a market cap of $95.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.87.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

