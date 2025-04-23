Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.9% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,031,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,497,160,000 after buying an additional 138,842 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 4,990 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $584.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie raised their price objective on Mastercard from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.96.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $527.99 on Wednesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $582.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $536.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.89%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

