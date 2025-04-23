JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,824,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,110,000 after buying an additional 182,648 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Passumpsic Savings Bank raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 21,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 234.4% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $235.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.98 and its 200-day moving average is $243.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.67.

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,545 shares of company stock worth $19,149,144. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

