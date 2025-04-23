Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 19,500 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises about 0.5% of Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of Salesforce worth $288,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 350.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,124,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,652,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Salesforce by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, Quantessence Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $308.98. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total transaction of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at $15,534,090. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $318,157.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,954.06. The trade was a 8.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen upgraded Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.49.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

