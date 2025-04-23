Evercore Wealth Management LLC Has $76.25 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,024 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of EOG Resources worth $76,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 161.8% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.52 and a 52-week high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $148.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.52.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

