Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Syon Capital LLC

Syon Capital LLC lowered its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,968 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,599,867,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,791,015 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,604,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,156 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,938,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,988,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,482,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.49.

Salesforce Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE CRM opened at $243.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is 26.10%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $298,055.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,534,090. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total transaction of $1,762,784.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. This trade represents a 16.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,654 shares of company stock worth $14,124,094. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

