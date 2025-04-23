General Electric (NYSE:GE) Holdings Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $3,400,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 6.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on GE. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

General Electric Stock Up 6.2 %

General Electric stock opened at $189.49 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.48.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.