Brasada Capital Management LP Has $954,000 Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Brasada Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,207 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $12,479,000. Finally, WealthTrust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.83 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

