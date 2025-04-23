Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $59.34 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 843,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,110 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $59,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,935,599,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 18.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 30,027,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,976,000 after buying an additional 4,680,713 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Citigroup by 90.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,326,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,277.80. The trade was a 12.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.61.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $121.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.51 and a 52 week high of $84.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.01.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 35.39%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.