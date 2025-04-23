Crake Asset Management LLP Increases Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 176.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.2% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $840,286,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,500,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,461,000 after purchasing an additional 574,239 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,727,000 after buying an additional 489,916 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 120.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 873,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,264,000 after acquiring an additional 476,756 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $324.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.48. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.98 and a 1 year high of $417.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.13.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $3,075,250.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,971,757.08. The trade was a 38.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.67.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

