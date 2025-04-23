Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 11,691,451 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.6% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,381,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545,936 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 3.8 %

BAC stock opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Baird R W upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of America

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.